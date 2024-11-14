Restoration work on the 600-year-old Kara Yusuf Tomb in Erciş, Van, which was partially destroyed in the 2011 earthquakes, is 90% complete, according to an announcement by Ozan Balcı. The restoration began a year ago and is expected to be finished soon.

The Kara Yusuf (Zortul) Tomb, located in the Zortul Village, 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Erciş district, was damaged and partially collapsed in the 7.2 and 5.6 magnitude earthquakes on Oct. 23 and Nov. 9, 2011. The Van Governor’s Office initiated restoration work with funding from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Directorate of Foundations and the Van Governor's Office, with the restoration starting in December 2023. Governor Balcı inspected the restoration efforts on-site.

Governor Balcı said: "We are making special efforts to protect nature and cultural heritage. This is a piece of work from around the 15th century. The Kara Yusuf Tomb, also known as Zortul Tomb among the locals, was destroyed after the earthquake. The stones were protected by a decision from our Van Preservation Board."

"As the governor's office, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Museums and Cultural Assets, we prepared an implementation project and then put it to tender. The work is now 90% complete. Thus, we have succeeded in preserving a historical artifact," he added.

"The tomb has Ayetel Kursi written on it. I asked the team, and they have beautifully and systematically preserved it. At least 36 pieces have been preserved. God willing, when it is completed, we will have a beautiful piece of history and culture to cherish in the middle of Erciş Plain.

"As people who love our homeland and nation, as children of this geography, and as educated individuals, along with our team, we are protecting our culture and history. I wish this to be a blessing for Van. I sincerely thank everyone who contributed to this effort," he said.