Kaya Bulut, a 98-year-old resident of Sivas, central Türkiye, continues to set an example for the younger generation with his remarkable energy despite his advancing age.

Bulut defies all stereotypes about old age, living a life that can serve as an inspiration for people of all ages. His daily routine reflects a lifestyle that might make even an 18-year-old envious.

He believes that old age is merely a number and that spirituality is more important than anything else.

Every morning at 8 a.m., Bulut wakes up, goes for walks, tends to his garden, waters plants, picks fruits and vegetables, cares for his sick spouse and spends time with his son in the garden.

Emphasizing his years of hard work and dedication, Kaya states: "I draw energy from the soil in my garden. I feel like I’m 20 years old. I wake up at 8 a.m. every morning. I have unending energy within me. If necessary, I would even talk to the president. If they asked me to go to Israel, I would take my scythe and go."

Bulut mentions his boundless energy, saying: "I sit on the ground. While sitting, I mix the soil with my hands. Whenever I feel like it, I use a rake to gather and plant seeds. I have many trees in my garden. When the fruits and vegetables start to grow, there is always a steady stream of visitors."

He added: "I never ask or take a single penny from anyone. I always say, 'Come and pick what you want from here,' and I distribute it myself in bags. I never get tired. My children worry that I might get sick and say, 'Dad, don’t do it.' After sending them off, I continue working in my garden. I fear that if I stop doing these things, I’ll completely lose my vitality. Our young people should believe in God, work hard, enjoy life and value it."

Haydar Bulut, Kaya's son, highlights that his father has never given up on life, saying: "My father always drinks milk and eats yogurt. Even at 98, he still has all his teeth. His hair has only recently started to fall out. My father has never been bitter toward life."

"He is our great tree. He wakes up in the morning, changes his clothes, and goes to the garden. He digs the soil with his hands. When we ask him what he’s doing, he says, 'Son, I get energy from here.'"

He continued: "I tell him, 'Dad, you’re getting tired, stop.' He replies, 'Son if I stop here, I’ll die.' He says, 'I feel like I’m 20 years old.' My mother was also his greatest supporter. His resilience is due to both his natural diet and his devoted wife."