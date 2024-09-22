Afyonkarahisar, in western Türkiye, is one of the country’s centers for candy and Turkish delight production, offering nearly 250 varieties, including clotted cream, walnut and hazelnut.

Although Afyonkarahisar's Turkish delights are in high demand domestically and internationally, this year has seen a decline in export numbers. Afyonkarahisar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSÜ) Assembly Member and Confectionery and Beverage Industry Group Committee Member Ahmet Akkent stated that while exports amounted to $1.35 million (TL 45.9 million) in the first eight months of last year, this year, the figure dropped to around $650,000 (TL 22.1 million) due to rising raw material costs and currency exchange rates.

Afyonkarahisar produces nearly 250 types of Turkish delight, including traditional varieties such as clotted cream, walnut, and hazelnut, as well as unique flavors like clotted cream made from water buffalo milk, Afyon poppy seed, poppy seed cream, fig and walnut, cinnamon almond and delights made from dried fruits.

Many travelers passing through Afyonkarahisar, located at a major crossroads, prefer to purchase Turkish delight from local establishments. The city’s delights are exported to numerous countries, particularly in Europe.

ATSÜ assembly member Ahmet Akkent emphasized that Afyonkarahisar is one of Türkiye’s most famous Turkish delight production hubs, adding: “In addition to traditional delights, more specific products have been produced in recent years. Various companies are producing different varieties. Afyonkarahisar is a key junction, and we supply products both to travelers and for export."

"There are companies in Afyonkarahisar that export to various countries around the world. Our exports generally go to European countries, the U.K., the United States, Middle Eastern countries and the Russian market," he added.

Akkent also provided insights into the decline in export figures. "Last year, we had significantly higher export figures in eight months, but this year, it has remained much lower. This decline is due to the high cost of raw materials and exchange rates. Last year, raw material costs were lower, but this year they are much higher, negatively affecting our exports, as the prices we offer to importers in dollars or euros are now considerably higher."