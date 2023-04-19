The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a Ramadan iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, for the Pakistani teams that participated in search and rescue operations following the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye, at Türkiye's Islamabad Embassy on Tuesday.

TIKA's Islamabad Coordinator Muhsin Balcı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they organized the dinner to thank Pakistani brothers for their continuous efforts during the country's worst time.

The program was attended by Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, the chairperson of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçacı, representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) involved in relief activities after the earthquakes in Türkiye and representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations in Pakistan.

In his statement, Ambassador Paçacı pointed out that the two countries always stood by each other in hard times, thanking Pakistan for its support following the earthquakes.

Paçacı presented a plaque to the representatives of NGOs that participated in search and rescue activities and aid efforts in Türkiye after the quakes as an acknowledgment of their efforts.