Akgöl, a vital migration route for numerous bird species in central Konya, has become a cherished destination for migratory birds, including majestic flamingos, and for both birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into the captivating world of avian life.

Nestled within the heart of Ereğli, Akgöl's reed beds provide essential shelter and incubation areas for these bird species.

Osman Nurullah Berk, an academic advisor and research assistant at Selçuk University's Bird Watching Society, highlights Akgöl's significance and said, "The recent surge in migratory bird populations within the region has made Akgöl the 'bird paradise' of the country."

Emphasizing Akgöl as one of Türkiye's pivotal wetlands, he said: "Thanks to ongoing reclamation projects, the water levels have risen, breathing new life into the reed fields. This resurgence has fostered an isolated haven and a shield from urban sprawl. Moreover, the reeds act as natural filters, purifying the surrounding waters and providing a safe haven for migratory birds."

Ereğli's commitment to conservation is evident through the vigilant efforts of its Nature Conservation and National Parks teams, who tirelessly protect Akgöl's pristine ecosystem. Berk further elaborates on their recent observations, revealing a remarkable diversity of bird species. "During mid-winter counts of water birds, we documented approximately 40 species, with nearly 1,000 individual birds spotted," he stated.

Berk highlighted the convenience of having a bird observation tower positioned to overlook the area, enabling nature enthusiasts to easily observe the birds and enjoy the scenery.

Mehmet Salih Açar, expressing his joy on the visit to the sanctuary, said that he visited the reeds based on a recommendation and was thrilled to witness numerous flamingos with their offspring. He described the area as a breathtaking bird paradise and stressed the importance of reconnecting with nature.

Yalçın Savran, another nature enthusiast, shared that he frequently visits Akgöl on weekends whenever possible, underscoring his deep appreciation for the natural surroundings.