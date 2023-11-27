Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya gears up to host the Antalya International Science Forum (ANISF) on "Climate Change, Environmental Crisis and Migration," set to take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Hosted by Akdeniz University, ANISF is set to bring together experts from different regions and various institutions – providing a platform to share their knowledge and expertise on the impacts of climate change on migration and vulnerable communities, as well as strategies for mitigation and adaptation.

The introductory meeting for the three-day forum addressing climate change and its consequences took place at the Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences Conference Hall, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, professor Erol Esen, head of Akdeniz University Social Policy and Migration Studies Application and Research Center (ASPAG), provided information regarding the forum, which he said will take place at the Communication Conference Hall on the campus.

Esen emphasized that ANISF-2023 aims to discuss current issues that have occupied the whole world's public opinion in recent years, related to climate change, environmental changes and migration processes in an international and interdisciplinary environment.

"ANISF-2023 will feature scientific studies on various topics related to climate change, such as the potential consequences of climate change, including: 'Climate Change and Environmental Disasters,' 'Biodiversity and its Impact on Ecosystems,' 'Economic Impacts, Social Justice and Vulnerable Communities,' 'Climate-Resilient Social Structures and Systems,' and 'Climate-Resilient Cities,'" he explained.

Lokman Atasoy, the chairperson of the Environmental Board of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, who participated in the meeting, said the forum aims to bring together science, the public, the private sector and civil society organizations regularly on an international and interdisciplinary platform with changing topics every year.

"Within the scope of ANISF-2023, 55 papers will be presented, and valuable expert speakers will be hosted in the three-day sessions planned in Antalya. I find it very valuable that Antalya is hosting a scientific forum on such a topic for the first time. I believe we will obtain very significant outputs on environmental issues and solutions at the end of the program," he added.