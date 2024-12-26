One of the hidden beauties of Eastern Anatolia, Balık Lake in the Taşlıçay district of Ağrı, has completely frozen due to the severe cold weather.

Located at an altitude of 2,241 meters in the Sinek Plateau, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Taşlıçay district, Balık Lake transforms into a different beauty in each season. Known as the "hidden paradise," the lake is a popular spot for nature enthusiasts due to its islands, natural structure and the variety of birds and fish it hosts.

As winter takes hold, Balık Lake is entirely covered in ice, offering a postcard-like view with its snow-covered surrounding mountains and frozen surface. It is reported that the ice thickness on the lake's surface reaches up to 5 centimeters in some places. The views created during sunset leave visitors in awe.

In the winter months, the lake is preferred for activities such as nature walks, photography, and ice skating, attracting both local and foreign tourists throughout the year. In spring and summer, with its crystal-clear waters and lush surroundings, the lake hosts campers and nature lovers, while in winter, its white blanket offers a unique beauty.

Ibrahim Kılıç, a local resident walking on the ice at Balık Lake and having a fun time, shared his experience of the lake's winter transformation: "I am currently on Balık Lake. The lake is completely frozen. The weather is very cold right now, about minus 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Being on the lake is a wonderful feeling. We invite all photographers and tourists to come here. Our lake has three types of fish: boneless trout, mirror carp and common carp. It usually freezes in December and thaws in April."