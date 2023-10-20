Bodrum, Türkiye's popular tourist destination, is grappling with water scarcity due to the closure of two dams caused by a severe drought. The Municipality of Bodrum has initiated water supply through tankers to meet the needs of its residents.

A significant reduction in precipitation, a consequence of the climate crisis and water distribution pipeline damages have led to a drastic decrease in the water levels of Mumcular Dam and Geyik Dam. The Mumcular Dam, with a water level as low as 8%, was closed to water intake two weeks ago.

Similarly, water intake from Geyik Dam, which was at a critical 13% capacity, was also halted last week.

To address this issue, the Bodrum Municipality has added four more vehicles to its fleet for water transportation in addition to the three vehicles already in use. This totals seven vehicles for planned water supply services.

Between August and October, these tankers delivered 2,432 tons of water to 915 households across various neighborhoods in Bodrum.

Baki Ülgen, a senior official from the Muğla Municipality, explained water conservation is essential for Bodrum. He suggested drawing water from the lower levels of dams to partially meet the water demand and recommended reserving water solely for essential consumption.

The drought has highlighted the need for efficient water management and water conservation practices in regions affected by water scarcity.