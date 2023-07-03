A tradition in the northwestern province of Bursa of honoring the special Ottoman European cavalry also known as “Deliler” (Madmen) who oversaw the land army during the Ottoman Empire and attracted recognition for their exceptional courage and distinctive attire is celebrated yearly with a unique festival.

The military unit, consisting of cavalrymen who served in the land army with their superior courage and unique uniforms, is commemorated with a festival held on the second day of every Eid al-Adha in the rural Şehriman neighborhood, 36 kilometers (57 miles) from Bursa’s Mustafakemalpaşa district.

The festival commemorates the “madmen” troops and has been going on for almost 200 years.

In the neighborhood, consisting of 250 residents, especially teenagers, turn the skins, heads, tails, horns and bones of the animals they slaughter into costumes, put masks on their faces, gather in the town square and scare the people around them.

People dress in scary costumes to honor the cavalrymen of the Ottoman Empire in Bursa, Türkiye, July 3, 2023. (DHA Photo)

This year’s festival was attended by 500 people, including representatives of political parties, nongovernmental organization (NGO) executives and people from the surrounding neighborhoods.

In the festival, which also focuses on traditional meat dishes, eight people wore special clothes made of sacrificial animals’ skins and performed shows.

Speaking at the festival, Bilal Aydemir, president of the Şehriman Education, Culture and Solidarity Association, said they would continue this traditional event, which has been going on for at least 200 years.

“This year’s ‘Alabaş tradition’ attracted a lot of attention. The number of guests is increasing every year,” Aydemir said.