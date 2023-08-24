The Çanakkale Strait resumed maritime traffic from the Aegean Sea to the Marmara Sea (south-north) as of 11:00 a.m. after it was suspended due to the ongoing forest fire in the northwestern province of Canakkale, the Transport Ministry and a shipping agency said Thursday.

As the blaze engulfed the area, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to social media, announcing the deployment of 2,659 personnel from various agencies, including the Ministry of National Defense, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the General Directorate of Forestry, police, gendarmerie, municipalities and special administrations.

Additionally, a formidable fleet of resources, including eight aircraft, 26 helicopters, 240 water tanks and 71 water tankers, along with 328 other vehicles, were mobilized to the region. A comprehensive response plan was executed, leading to the evacuation of 337 households and 1,251 residents from 11 villages in the affected area.