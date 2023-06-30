The picturesque region of Cappadocia has witnessed a surge in tourism during the first two days of the extended nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday, with over 35,000 tourists flocking to explore its museums, ancient ruins, and natural wonders. Hotel occupancy rates reached 100% as travelers from both local and foreign destinations sought to experience the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

Following the announcement to extend the Eid al-Adha holiday by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, people flocked to tourist locations leading to a significant increase in hotel reservations. In the Cappadocia region, renowned for its fairy chimneys, underground and above-ground ancient cities, and breathtaking valleys with distinctive rock formations, visitors also indulged in popular activities such as horseback riding, ATV safaris, jeep safaris, and balloon tours.

According to the data from the Museum Directorate of the Governor's Office in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, the number of tourists visiting museums and archaeological sites in the Cappadocia region exceeded 35,000 during the first two days of Eid.

Many local and foreign tourists, who chose Cappadocia as their holiday destination, expressed their awe and recommended the region as a must-visit place in one's lifetime.

Tourists embark for hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Nevşehir, Türkiye, June 30, 2023. (Photo by Sisa Bodani)

Meanwhile, the highly sought-after hot air balloon tours in Cappadocia commenced at 100 euros per hour, equivalent to approximately TL 2,844. Some 27 companies operating in the region provide exhilarating hot air balloon rides, with enthusiastic tourists queuing up for the experience at the break of dawn.

From the take-off areas between Göreme town and Çavuşin village in the Avanos district, dozens of balloons gracefully ascend into the sky one after another, painting a stunning scene against the horizon.

Halis Aydoğdu, a tour operator, explained that prices for hot air balloon rides can sometimes vary up to 200 euros. The rides typically accommodate baskets carrying 20, 24, or 28 people and last for approximately one hour or 75 minutes.

However, some local tourists visiting the region during the holiday have expressed dissatisfaction with the prices. They feel that the cost prohibits them from participating in the balloon rides, which are considered an iconic symbol of the area. These visitors expressed their hope for the companies to offer affordable prices or special discounts exclusively for Turkish tourists, enabling them to fully enjoy the experience.

Cappadocia continues to captivate visitors with its enchanting landscapes and unique attractions, solidifying its status as a top destination for travelers seeking a memorable and awe-inspiring experience.