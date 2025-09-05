Türkiye’s Coast Guard Command teams rescued 5,423 people and recovered 108 bodies from maritime incidents between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2025, underscoring their dedication and professionalism in life-saving operations.

Known as the “silent heroes of the seas” in Türkiye’s coastal provinces, Coast Guard crews respond to a wide range of emergencies, including storms, engine failures, drownings, accidents and fires. They race against time to protect lives, playing a critical role in ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors navigating the country’s waters, often referred to as the “Blue Homeland.”

Past statistics highlight the teams’ consistent efforts. In 2020, the Coast Guard rescued 12,655 people, secured 247 boats and recovered 158 bodies. In 2021, they rescued 19,812 people, secured 174 boats and recovered 144 bodies. In 2022, 31,587 people were rescued, 166 boats secured and 157 bodies recovered.

In 2023, crews rescued 24,826 people, secured 62 boats and recovered 147 bodies. Last year, they rescued 24,448 people, secured 158 boats and recovered 190 bodies, reflecting both the challenges and successes of maritime safety.

This year, operations have been continuous and widespread. In January alone, 1,285 people and five boats were rescued, and 11 bodies were recovered.

The summer months, when citizens frequently swim or take to the sea in small vessels, brought sustained rescue efforts. In June, 763 people and 26 boats were rescued, while 17 bodies were recovered. In July, crews rescued 1,131 people and secured 25 boats, recovering 19 bodies. In August, 889 people were rescued and 27 boats secured, but 23 lives were lost despite the Coast Guard’s efforts.