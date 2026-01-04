The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 8,453 people during maritime incidents in 2025 and recovered the bodies of 165 individuals, according to official statistics released by the authority.

Operating across Türkiye’s surrounding seas, the coast guard responded to a wide range of emergencies, including storms, mechanical failures, drownings, accidents and fires. Authorities said the operations reflect the scale of maritime activity and ongoing risks at sea.

Data from previous years show fluctuating rescue figures. In 2024, coast guard teams rescued 24,448 people and 158 vessels, while 190 people died in maritime incidents. In 2023, 24,826 people and 62 boats were rescued, with 147 fatalities recorded.

Rescue numbers peaked in 2022, when 31,587 people were saved and 166 vessels secured. That year, the bodies of 157 individuals were recovered. In 2021, 19,812 people and 174 boats were rescued, while 144 people lost their lives. In 2020, the coast guard rescued 12,655 people and secured 247 boats, with 158 deaths reported.

Monthly data for 2025 indicate that incidents increased during the summer, when maritime traffic and recreational activities typically intensify. In January, 1,285 people and five boats were rescued, and the bodies of 11 individuals were recovered.

In June, coast guard teams rescued 763 people and 26 boats, while recovering 17 bodies. July saw 1,131 people and 25 boats brought to safety, with 19 fatalities recorded. In August, 889 people and 27 boats were rescued, and the bodies of 23 individuals were recovered.

In September, teams rescued 1,115 people and 11 boats, while 19 bodies were recovered. October operations resulted in the rescue of 844 people and 14 boats, with 25 fatalities recorded. In November, 638 people and eight boats were rescued, and seven bodies were found. In December, 416 people and six boats were rescued, while three bodies were recovered.

In addition to rescue operations, the coast guard carried out 390 medical evacuations in 2025, transporting patients from remote or hard-to-access locations to medical facilities.

Officials did not provide a breakdown of incidents by region but said maritime safety operations remain a priority as sea traffic and seasonal activity continue to pose risks.