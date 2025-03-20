The Presidency’s Director of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, stated that the Presidential Communication Center (CIMER) received 4.59 million applications in 2024, with nearly 1 million applications submitted in the first quarter alone. Since 2018, the total number of applications has exceeded 35 million.

At the CIMER Mobile Application Launch Program held at the Directorate of Communications Conference Hall in Ankara on March 19, Altun emphasized that CIMER is the strongest communication bridge between citizens and the state.

He noted, “Under our Directorate’s leadership, we continuously update CIMER with modern technologies, expand its scope and make it more accessible to the public. Today, CIMER is a key source for public policies prioritizing our citizens, an essential tool for participatory democracy and an effective method for seeking legal rights. It has also become a platform where public conscience flows against illegal activities.”

Altun traced CIMER’s origins back to the White Desk (Beyaz Masa) initiative launched during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s tenure as Mayor of Istanbul. “Established in 1994, Beyaz Masa aimed to provide swift solutions to problems, allowing Istanbul residents to directly communicate their complaints and suggestions to public relations specialists."

He stated, "In 2003, when our President became Prime Minister, Türkiye entered a new era, expanding the citizen-focused service approach nationwide. Alongside critical reform packages, democratization and transparency processes gained momentum, strategic foreign policies were implemented, economic integration with neighboring regions was fostered and economic development accelerated."

"After 2002, public service policies prioritized speed, quality and convenience, diversifying government services. Digitalization was integrated into public services, making citizen-centered, solution-oriented management the standard. As part of this process, many administrative and legal regulations were introduced, leading to the establishment of the Prime Ministry Communication Center (BIMER). In 2018, with the introduction of the Presidential System of Government, BIMER was integrated under our Directorate as CIMER,” Altun explained.

Altun highlighted CIMER’s role in analyzing social patterns, risks and opportunities, “Last year alone, we prepared 636 reports and shared them with institutional leaders. CIMER is currently the world’s largest public communication platform; we take great pride in this. With nearly 90,000 staff members across 81 provinces, we serve our nation 24/7."

"In 2024, CIMER received 4.59 million applications. As we approach the end of the first quarter, the number of applications has already neared 1 million. Since 2018, the total number of applications has surpassed 35 million. Alongside this increase, the use of smartphones for applications has risen from 40% to 70% over the past five years, reflecting the growing role of mobile communication technologies in internet usage,” he added.

Altun described the CIMER Mobile application as a user-friendly technology streamlining application and tracking processes. “Through the CIMER Mobile app, citizens can easily submit their requests, complaints, opinions and suggestions via smartphones or tablets. They can also track the status of their applications and responses from relevant institutions. This initiative aims to facilitate citizens’ access to all state institutions, enhance participatory governance and strengthen citizen-state communication."

"We are also working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the technology we use; in this regard, we are collaborating with TÜBITAK BILGEM to integrate artificial intelligence into the CIMER Mobile application,” he added.

Altun also highlighted CIMER’s national and international recognitions, mentioning awards such as the ‘World Summit on the Information Society Forum Prize’ at the World Information Society Summit, the International Public Relations Association’s (IPRA) ‘Golden World Excellence Award,’ Türkiye Public Relations Association’s ‘Golden Compass Public Relations Award’ and the ‘Jury Special Award’ from the Türkiye Barrier-Free Informatics Platform. “We continue publishing materials on CIMER to promote its effective use and further enhance its impact,” he said.

Addressing global uncertainties, Altun stressed that Türkiye is leading in peace and security initiatives. “It is crucial to emphasize that we are witnessing a time when no international strategy can be formed without Türkiye. Eliminating terrorist organizations, which global powers exploit for their interests, is more critical than ever. While Türkiye is on the verge of a consensus for a terror-free future, we also recognize efforts to incite societal divisions through disinformation campaigns. Neither we nor our people will allow such attempts to succeed."

Altun concluded, "As our President has stated, ‘We cannot tolerate any breach in our national unity.’ Through our mechanisms, we actively expose fabricated content and manipulative schemes spread by dark circles, ensuring public awareness. Communication thrives on truth, which must be upheld with the collective voice of our institutions and people.”