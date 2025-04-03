The water level of the Çoruh River in northeastern Türkiye, which has become a symbol of Bayburt and flows through the city center, increased due to melting snow and heavy rainfall.

Originating from the slopes of the Mescit Mountains and flowing from Batumi to the Black Sea, Çoruh River is one of the fastest-flowing rivers in the world and also holds the title of the deepest. As its water level rises, its flow rate increases. In winter, the surface of the river is covered with ice, and in spring, it is fed by snowmelt.

The rising water levels of the Çoruh River, which are increasing daily, have started to alarm residents. Many people walk along the river, which passes under several pedestrian bridges and has branches in different parts of the city, while some record videos and take photos of the river's powerful flow with their mobile phones.

Nature lover Fahmettin Kalacoş said he climbs over the railings of the Çoruh River to take numerous photos and videos. He pointed out that the mound he climbs is very dangerous for children, saying: "We adults can protect ourselves, but children cannot protect themselves. Families need to be careful."

Ozan Aydoğdu, who stated that the snowfall this year was particularly heavy, said that with the rain, the water level of the Çoruh River increased. He emphasized that as the water level rises, so does the flow rate, adding: "The rain and melting snow have increased the flow of the Çoruh River. The water level has already passed a human's height in the last 15 days. Now, this water will carry away anyone who falls. It won’t spare them. As you know, Çoruh is the second fastest-flowing river in the world, it takes anything in its path."

Yusuf Kaymak, another resident, pointed out that the river is particularly active during these months and that the snow has not completely melted yet, so the water level will continue to rise. He mentioned that the snow accumulated on Kop Mountain would significantly increase the water flow in the river, saying: "The Çoruh River is most active at this time. The snow hasn't fully melted yet, but there is still a daily increase. I believe that once the snow on Kop Mountain melts, the water level will rise even further. We need to be cautious."

Another resident, Sebahattin Keleş, warned that floods could occur by mid-May, stating: "With the April rains, the water level will start to rise, and by mid-May, floods will occur. There are no longer the old winters, where one and a half meters of snow would fall and streets would be flooded. Now, it overflows a bit, hits the feet of the bridges and then stops. After that, it starts to dry up and flow less."

Meanwhile, a gray heron, a type of water found near rivers, ponds, wetlands and shorelines, was seen around the Çoruh River. The heron stood still for a while before flying away out of sight.