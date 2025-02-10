The Presidency's Directorate of Communications building, located in Ankara, Türkiye, has been honored with the "Best Sustainability Project" award at the prestigious Sustainable Building Awards organized by BUILD magazine.

The magazine, based in the United Kingdom, is internationally recognized for its focus on construction, architecture, engineering and sustainability. It shared visuals of the communications building, highlighting its strong commitment to environmental sensitivity, sustainable urbanism and zero waste vision.

Fahrettin Altun, president of the directorate, emphasized that sustainability is not only about the present but also about taking responsibility for building a better future. He stressed that their continued efforts aim to raise environmental awareness, preserve nature and leave a livable world for future generations. Altun expressed immense pride in the award, noting that it reflects international recognition of Türkiye's commitment to these values.

"Being awarded the 'Best Sustainability Project' by BUILD Magazine is a significant honor for us," Altun said. "This recognition is a strong testament to our vision of zero waste and environmental preservation being appreciated globally. We continue to contribute to sustainable practices, not only within our borders but also in our region."

The library in the Presidency's Directorate of Communications building, Ankara, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Directorate of Communications)

Altun also highlighted the ongoing environmental sustainability efforts, such as the Zero Waste Project, initiated under the patronage of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

In addition to its sustainability efforts, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications building also incorporates work-friendly features, including a museum, library and social spaces. Altun pointed out that the building is designed with features that support both work and relaxation, offering amenities like a day care center and sports areas. He further mentioned the opening of the Communication Museum last year, which showcases Türkiye's century-long communication history.

The building's library also serves as a key resource for journalists, academics and students, with a collection of 12,443 written sources, including 9,658 books and 2,785 printed journals.

Altun concluded, "We will continue to develop exemplary projects both domestically and internationally with the mission of leaving a better world for future generations."