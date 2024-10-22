Divriği Great Mosque and Darüşşifası, located in Divriği, Sivas in east-central Türkiye, has welcomed approximately 40,000 visitors since its reopening on May 6, following nearly nine years of restoration.

The 796-year-old Divriği Great Mosque and Darüşşifası, recognized for its significance in faith and historical tourism, has opened its doors to visitors after undergoing the most extensive restoration in its history.

Regarded by European scientists as "Anatolia's Alhambra," Divriği Great Mosque and Darüşşifası is notable for its impressive architecture.

Nail Ayan, the imam of Divriği Great Mosque and a volunteer guide told Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter, "This is the only structure built in a contiguous design by a husband and wife during that period."

He explained that the monumental structure was the first to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985, stating: "The restoration we've undertaken is the most comprehensive one yet. We hope the structure will be left to future generations as it deserves."

Ayan highlighted the influx of visitors, saying, "There is much to be said about this work, but our slogan is 'Don't die without seeing it.'"

He expressed satisfaction with the visitors' interest, noting: "Most of our visitors are local. Out of the 40,000 visitors, approximately 35,000 come from various provinces in Türkiye. The largest groups of foreign visitors are Germans, followed by Japanese, Italians and French.

"We have visitors from all over the world. The restoration was carried out meticulously, preserving the original state. Remarkably, we restored the balance column in the healing section, which lost its functionality after the 1930 Erzincan earthquake, after about 85 years. The pool created for acoustics in the healing section is now active again, where patients would have been treated while listening to the sound of flowing water."

Zuhal Gözüküçük, who traveled from Ankara to Divriği, expressed her admiration, saying, "Divriği Great Mosque and Darüşşifası, with its lace-like decorations, is a must-see."

Built-in 1228 by Ahmed Shah, son of Sultan Süleyman Shah, during the Mengücekoğulları period, Divriği Great Mosque covers an area of 1,280 square meters. Adjacent to the mosque, the Darüşşifa, constructed by Behram Shah’s daughter Melike Turan Melek in the same year, spans 768 square meters.

Due to its resemblance to the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain, the structure is seen by European scientists as "Anatolia's Alhambra," captivating art historians, architects and engineers with its architectural design.

The façades of the Darüşşifa's crown gate, along with the northern and western crown gates of the mosque and the crown gate of the Shah Mahfil, dazzle with their unique and intricate decorations.