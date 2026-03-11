The Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) continues to broaden its international reach by providing Islamic publications in 59 languages and dialects, serving millions of people around the world. Through translated Quran editions, books, articles, reports and digital materials, the institution has distributed 7.5 million printed publications abroad free of charge to individuals in need.

Şükrü Çetin, head of the Foreign Language and Dialect Publications Department at the Directorate of Religious Publications, highlighted that Diyanet translates and disseminates its works to meet demand in diverse regions globally.

He emphasized that their department's core mission is to print and distribute the Quran in multiple languages, noting that 38 translations have already been published, while translation efforts continue in 11 additional languages. Among these are Belarusian, Circassian, Wolof spoken in Senegal, Amharic in Ethiopia, and Samoan, printed and distributed to a remote island in eastern Asia.

Çetin explained that Diyanet’s translation efforts began with widely spoken languages such as English, German, French, Spanish, and Italian, and later expanded to local languages, Turkish dialects, and Kurdish.

To date, the Presidency has published 1,415 different books in 59 languages, “From the far west to the Far East, from the north to the south, we deliver our publications free of charge to anyone who says, ‘I am a Muslim, I need this book,’” he said, highlighting the global demand for the works.

The publications focus on Quran translations, core religious teachings, the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, and books targeting children, women, and youth, all of which have received strong engagement in the field.

Çetin also stressed the role of Diyanet in translating and sharing reports on critical topics such as terrorist organizations and groups that exploit religion. Reports on Daesh and FETÖ, for example, have been translated into multiple languages and sent to relevant countries to provide reliable information.

He underscored that Diyanet’s mission is to convey authentic religious knowledge to people in Türkiye and across the cultural sphere, with language serving as a key tool in this mission. The institution is also adapting to global digital trends, allowing anyone with a mobile phone to access content via the Diyanet app.

Digitalization efforts include a dedicated publication page, “What is Islam,” designed to provide books to those in need while eliminating customs and shipping costs.

Çetin added that the publications also serve new converts, with sets designed to introduce Islam and Muslim life. “Compared to the past, we are witnessing more people embracing Islam. Our publications provide support and guidance for dozens or even hundreds of new converts,” he said.