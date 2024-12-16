Acting president of the Presidential Digital Transformation Office Yusuf Tancan announced that the e-Government Gateway, launched on Dec. 18, 2008, is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year. “Since 2008, the e-Government Gateway has been continuously evolving and currently provides 8,379 digital services from 1,079 institutions,” he said.

In a statement to the Anadolu Agency (AA), Tancan highlighted the increasing content and quality of the e-Government Gateway, which now has 66.6 million users. “The total number of logins to the e-Government Gateway has exceeded 4 billion since the beginning of the year. Over 327,000 logins were made via Togg,” he said.

Tancan emphasized the international success of the e-Government Gateway, which serves as Türkiye's digital face. He noted that it has risen to higher ranks in reports published by the European Commission and the United Nations.

Tancan said Türkiye ranked 10th out of 37 countries in the European Commission's e-Government Benchmark Report. “Based on the 2024 results of the United Nations e-Government Survey, Türkiye advanced 21 places in the E-Government Development Index, reaching 27th place among 193 countries. This makes Türkiye the fastest-progressing country in this index. In both indices, Türkiye outperformed many European countries. It has become one of the leading examples in delivering certain public services digitally, referred to as ‘life events,’” he added.

Tancan emphasized that Türkiye has achieved notable success with its e-government portals, which serve as a clear indicator of digital transformation in public administration, not only in the region but also among European countries. He stated that Türkiye, with its robust e-government model, continues to work on innovative applications and approaches, making it a competitive player in this field.

Tancan recalled that since 2018, regular “Digital Türkiye and Bureaucracy Reduction” meetings have been held under the vice president's leadership and coordinated by the Presidential Digital Transformation Office.

“These meetings have played a significant role in shaping Türkiye’s digital future, becoming a key example of participation and interoperability. Between 2018 and 2024, compared to previous years, the number of integrated institutions increased by 119%, the number of services offered by 102%, the number of users by 62%, and the number of logins by 292%. This progress results from governance structure based on the political leadership of the vice presidency, the bureaucratic ownership of the Digital Transformation Office, the technical expertise of Türksat A.Ş., and the responsibility of stakeholder institutions,” he outlined.

Highlighting the e-Government Gateway’s continuous development since its launch in 2008, Tancan stated: “Currently, 8,379 digital services from 1,079 institutions are available. As of the second week of December, the number of users has reached 66,656,540. Over the past two years, the total number of logins has exceeded 4 billion even before the end of the year.”

He emphasized that the e-Government Gateway, one of Europe’s best in terms of high user satisfaction and user-centricity, continues to improve based on citizen feedback. “The high satisfaction rate is no coincidence. According to annual online satisfaction surveys conducted on the e-Government Gateway, user satisfaction has remained at 95% over the past three years.”

Regarding the most-used services since the beginning of the year, Tancan mentioned that the top three were the Social Security Institution’s (SGK) Registration and Service Statement/Workplace Title List, accessed 707.8 million times; the Integrated Labor Life Service, accessed 304.2 million times; and the Revenue Administration’s Tax Debt Inquiry and Payment Service, accessed 272.4 million times.

Tancan also announced plans to introduce new integrated services for users next year. He highlighted the significant role of the e-Government Gateway mobile application, stating that 78% of the usage of five integrated services occurred through the app. He concluded, “When it comes to the e-Government Gateway, it’s not just the website that comes to mind, but also the mobile application.”