A survey conducted by the Presidency's Digital Transformation Office with 1 million users reveals that satisfaction with the e-Government Gateway has increased to 95.81%.

The e-Government Gateway's ability to allow citizens to carry out their transactions seamlessly, quickly and securely, along with the ease of access to services and the availability of many needed issues, has increased interest in the platform.

Launched on Dec. 18, 2008, the e-Government Gateway now provides 8,361 digital services from 1,086 institutions, serving 67,124,237 users as of this year.

The Presidency's Digital Transformation Office regularly surveys user satisfaction. As part of this, the "2024 e-Government Gateway Satisfaction Survey" was conducted with the participation of 1 million users through the e-Government Gateway. The survey shows that satisfaction with the platform reached 95.81%, marking the highest level since 2020. The previous survey in 2023 showed a satisfaction rate of 94.8%.

Upon reviewing the feedback from users, it was found that the most common comments and suggestions were related to artificial intelligence, electronic notifications, two-step verification, social security, issues for people with disabilities and municipalities.

As of January 2025, the e-Government Gateway, Türkiye's digital face, has more than 67 million users, with a near-equal distribution between women and men.

Since its launch, the total number of logins has surpassed 21 billion, with the majority accessed through the internet and a significant portion via mobile devices.