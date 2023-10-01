The Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Saturday that the "Touristic Eastern Express" on the Ankara-Kars route, which is one of the world's top four most beautiful train routes, will begin three times a week in December.

"This season, there will be a total of 84 trips with the express," Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA). He said that Türkiye's geographical location provides advantages for domestic and international train tours, and regular train tours were organized from the 1990s to the mid-2000s.

Uraloğlu noted that the Eastern Express, operating on the Ankara-Kars route, offers a high-quality and unique holiday option to passengers of all ages, especially young people, nature enthusiasts and groups who want to click pictures.

The minister pointed out that the Touristic Eastern Express has gained popularity in recent years and has become a center of interest for travel enthusiasts of all ages and nationalities.

"It will depart Ankara on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and Kars on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The Touristic Eastern Express will make a total of 84 trips this season, 42 in the Ankara-Kars direction and 42 in the Kars-Ankara direction," he said.

Uraloğlu said the train will consist of eight sleeping cars and a dining car, with a capacity for 160 people.

He said that tickets for six of the eight sleeping cars will be sold through travel agencies, and two cars will be sold individually by Turkish State Railways.

In addition to the Eastern Express, support will be provided according to demand and possibilities for tourism-oriented trains that can be operated on new routes within the country, through efforts of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish Travel Agencies Association, nongovernmental organizations, travel agencies and relevant institutions, he added.