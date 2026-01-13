The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has prepared a wide range of special books, magazines and guidance materials for preschool, primary, middle and high school students, as well as parents, to increase the productivity of the midterm break and strengthen learning continuity between school and home.

The materials aim to improve the quality of time families spend together during the break, provide students with enriched learning environments and support the continuity of learning beyond the classroom.

For preschool students, the ministry prepared the “Preschool Midterm Break Family-Child Activity Calendar,” covering Jan. 17 to Feb. 2. The calendar was designed around an approach that places children in an active role in the learning process, while families provide guidance and learning is naturally integrated into daily life experiences.

The preschool program takes early childhood developmental needs into account and is based on play-based and discovery-oriented learning to sustain children’s curiosity, interest and motivation. It also aims to create structured and pedagogically sound learning environments through quality time spent with families.

Daily activities in the calendar are presented in thematic units designed to support children’s developmental areas in an integrated manner. The activities include early mathematics, early literacy, arts, music, movement and daily life skills, while also encouraging family participation by positioning parents as active guides in the learning process.

For primary school students, the "Midterm Activity Magazine" includes daily activities focusing on arts, music, movement and daily life skills, with mathematics and literacy studies presented in a thematic framework. The publication emphasizes students’ active participation in all learning processes.

The "Middle School Midterm Activity Magazine" features content aimed at strengthening scientific reasoning, problem-solving and analytical thinking skills. It also includes activities promoting effective use of information technologies, encouraging active lifestyles and centering on national, human and universal values.

The learning materials are supported by digital games, stories, songs and virtual tours accessed through QR codes, helping reinforce strategy development, problem-solving and critical thinking skills through play-based learning approaches.

For high school students, the "Midterm Break Activity Book" was prepared to help students use the holiday period in a productive, balanced and development-supportive manner. Activities were structured according to students’ age and grade levels.

The book includes self-awareness and goal-setting exercises, time management and study habit development, social and emotional skill-building activities, value education and awareness studies, as well as artistic, sports and cultural recommendations.

To support families, a "Midterm Break Guide" was also prepared for parents of high school students. The guide provides clear, practical and applicable recommendations to help parents support students academically and socially during the break.

Topics covered in the guide include parent-adolescent communication, maintaining motivation during the holiday, balancing academic support with rest, coping with exam anxiety and stress, conscious use of digital tools and family attitudes that support students’ interests and abilities.

In addition, the ministry developed guidance videos for students preparing for university entrance exams. The videos aim to help students spend the midterm break in a planned and conscious manner, increase academic motivation, reduce exam anxiety and encourage more active parental involvement in the guidance process.

Prepared by expert guidance counselors, the videos cover topics such as sustaining motivation during exam preparation, managing anxiety and stress, effective study strategies, proper evaluation of practice exams, goal setting and psychological preparation for the examination process. The videos are accessible via the ministry’s online education platform.