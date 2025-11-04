The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has completed a wide-ranging inspection of schools across Istanbul following complaints submitted to the Presidential Communication Center (CIMER) after the recent earthquakes.

In response to reports from students and parents, authorities reviewed emergency exit systems and safety equipment, launching efforts to fix any deficiencies. Technical teams from the Istanbul Governor’s Office examined two schools where damage had been reported and found no structural risks. MEB officials confirmed that all schools in Istanbul are safe against potential earthquake hazards.

Under the Istanbul Seismic Risk Mitigation and Emergency Preparedness Project (ISMEP), the ministry has inspected 1,510 school buildings to date. Of those, 1,432 were deemed risky and vacated. Since then, 423 have been rebuilt and 838 reinforced to meet seismic safety standards.

The ministry said its focus extends beyond Istanbul to the broader Marmara region and nationwide preparedness. Disaster awareness programs are regularly conducted, requiring schools to hold at least three fire drills and 5 earthquake drills each academic year.

MEB’s Search and Rescue Unit (AKUB) includes 495 trained teachers who have completed disaster response certification, producing 15,764 school disaster officers so far. Each school has designated teams for search and rescue, firefighting, and first aid, along with regularly tested evacuation plans.

Through its “Young MEB AKUB” initiative, the ministry is also promoting disaster preparedness among students, encouraging high schoolers to take part in peer-led training and drills.

Officials underscored that disaster awareness depends not only on training and drills but also on active participation from school administrators, teachers and parents. The ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining safe schools, informed students and a disaster-ready society across Türkiye.