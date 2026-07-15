The Ministry of National Education (MEB) published a special magazine titled "The Will Is Ours, the Victory Is Ours To Mark the 10th anniversary of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day."

According to a written statement from the ministry, the magazine, prepared by its Press and Public Relations Office, examines from different perspectives the Turkish nation's defense of democracy, independence and national will.

The publication includes a foreword by National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin titled "The Responsibility July 15 Places on Our Education System."

In his foreword, Tekin said the Turkish nation rejected tutelage on the night of July 15, declaring that no power could stand above the will of the people.

"The tens of thousands who took to the streets that night declared, with faith in their hearts and at the cost of their lives, that the true owner of the state was once again the nation itself," he said.

Tekin also stressed that the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) coup attempt was not an isolated event, saying the organization had for years exploited religious values and education, infiltrated the bureaucracy and recruited young people before ultimately turning its weapons against the nation and the legitimate government.

Critical thinking matters

Tekin said one of the key lessons of July 15 was the danger of individuals surrendering their judgment and will to closed organizational structures.

"A person who hands over their judgment to an individual, their loyalty to an organization and their direction to a closed hierarchy can become a serious threat to themselves, society and the state," he said.

He stressed that the most lasting safeguard in the fight against FETÖ was an education system that strengthens critical thinking, individual character and values, describing strong education as a key protection for national will and democracy.

"That historic night showed us that the power protecting a nation's independence lies in the courage to stand before tanks and in the educational environment that raises people with such courage," Tekin said.

He concluded by commemorating the July 15 martyrs and veterans, saying their legacy must be kept alive "in schools, classrooms, the efforts of teachers and the character of our children."

July 15 remembered

According to the ministry, the magazine examines July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day from an educational perspective and presents an hour-by-hour chronology of the events that unfolded during the coup attempt.

An article titled "July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day," written by a history teacher on behalf of educators, explores democratic culture, national sovereignty and republican values, as well as the role of education in passing these principles on to future generations.

The magazine also features award-winning works from poster, painting, photography, poetry, short story, slogan and short film competitions organized for middle and high school students.

Articles sharing the July 15 experiences of teachers and students are also included, alongside school wall newspapers and interactive content such as crossword puzzles.