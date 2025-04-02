The Ministry of National Education (MEB) has published the Private Education Institutions Standards Directive, which outlines the standards for three new types of private educational institutions: "student activity centers," "speech, language and occupational therapy centers" and "guidance and psychological counseling centers."

According to the ministry’s statement, the directive includes physical building requirements, necessary equipment and personnel standards for these newly defined private institutions, as established in the Private Education Institutions Regulation published in the Official Gazette on Jan. 3, 2025.

"Student activity centers" are designed for primary school-aged children to support their social, cultural, artistic and sports-related development in line with their interests and abilities. These centers will also provide individual support for students in completing homework and project assignments.

Qualified teachers, specialist instructors, master instructors and guidance counselors/psychological consultants will work in these centers, depending on their area of expertise.

Training at speech, language, occupational therapy centers

The second type of private institution, "speech, language and occupational therapy centers," aims to enhance individuals’ communication skills, improve speech fluency, develop age- and culture-appropriate vocal characteristics and foster social adaptation.

These centers will offer both individual and group training. The expert teaching staff will include occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, audiologists and speech disorder specialists.

The third category, "guidance and psychological counseling centers," will provide professional individual and group-based psychological support to help individuals understand themselves, improve decision-making and problem-solving skills and enhance their psychological well-being. Additionally, these centers will offer training programs to support career development.

Guidance counselors/psychological consultants and psychologists will be employed in these centers.

With these new regulations, the number of private institutions supporting students’ personal interests and skills, improving communication abilities and providing psychological assistance is expected to increase.