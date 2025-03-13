Türkiye’s demographic structure is undergoing a significant transformation, with the aging population increasing at a steady rate. According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the proportion of the elderly population has risen notably over the past decade, signaling crucial social and economic implications.

In 2013, individuals aged 65 and above constituted 7.7% of Türkiye’s total population. This percentage grew to 9.9% in 2023, highlighting a rapid demographic shift. The absolute number of elderly citizens increased from 5.9 million in 2013 to 8.7 million in 2023. Projections indicate that by 2030, 12.9% of the country’s population will be elderly, with this figure expected to reach 16.3% by 2040, 22.6% by 2060 and an alarming 25.6% by 2080.

Türkiye's elderly dependency ratio, the number of elderly individuals per 100 working-age individuals, was recorded at 14.5% in 2023. This marks a substantial rise from 11.3% in 2013, illustrating the increasing economic burden on the younger population. By 2080, this ratio is projected to exceed 40%, intensifying concerns about social security and workforce sustainability.

Women consistently outlive men in Türkiye, reflecting global trends. The female elderly population constituted 56.3% of the total elderly demographic in 2023, while males made up 43.7%. Life expectancy at birth stands at 77.5 years overall, with women averaging 80.2 years and men 74.8 years. The life expectancy at age 65 further highlights this disparity, as women are expected to live an additional 18.4 years, compared to 15.8 years for men.

One of the critical issues facing Türkiye’s aging population is health. In 2022, 57.1% of the elderly reported having at least one chronic disease, with cardiovascular conditions, diabetes and hypertension being the most prevalent. Access to health care remains a priority, as older individuals require more frequent medical care, long-term treatment and specialized services. Additionally, 21.5% of elderly individuals reported having difficulty performing daily activities such as dressing, bathing and walking, indicating a growing need for elderly care services.

Traditional family structures in Türkiye are evolving, impacting how the elderly are cared for. In 2023, 35.2% of elderly individuals lived alone or with their spouse, while 57.1% resided with their children or extended family. However, the number of elderly living alone has been steadily increasing. The proportion of elderly women living alone, 25.7%, was significantly higher than that of men, 10.6%, reflecting both longer female life expectancy and social patterns.

The economic participation of the elderly in Türkiye is relatively low. In 2022, only 12.2% of individuals aged 65 and over were engaged in the workforce. Among elderly men, this rate was 18.6%, whereas for women, it stood at a mere 6.5%. Pension systems and social security benefits are crucial in maintaining the financial stability of the aging population, with 85.3% of elderly individuals relying on pension income as their primary source of sustenance.

In 2024, the estimated global population stood at 8.16 billion, with the elderly population accounting for 10.2% of the total. The countries with the highest elderly population ratios were Monaco at 36.2%, Japan at 29.8% and Italy at 24.6%. Türkiye ranked 75th among 194 countries in terms of elderly population proportion.

Sinop had the highest elderly population ratio in Türkiye at 20.8%, followed by Kastamonu at 20.2% and Giresun at 19.1%. The lowest ratios were recorded in Şırnak 3.7%, Hakkari 4.3% and Şanlıurfa 4.4%. In 2024, 60 provinces had an elderly population accounting for at least 10% of the total population.