Türkiye's 112 emergency call centers received nearly 97 million calls between Oct. 10, 2024, and Oct. 10, 2025, according to the Presidential Annual Program for 2026.

The report, published under the program’s “Security Services” section on Friday, states that 112 call centers recorded 96,919,400 calls during the one-year period. Of these, 37.58% were classified as “legitimate,” 28.83% as “false,” and 33.59% were ended before the caller completed the announcement.

The program also highlighted improvements in emergency call infrastructure. Construction, equipment, and furnishing of 112 call center buildings in Kocaeli, Izmir, and Kırşehir have been completed. Meanwhile, work continues on the Ankara Emergency Call Services Coordination Center, with system infrastructure expected to be finished by the end of this year.

As of October 2025, all 81 provincial governorates had provided training to 14,407 emergency call personnel, and 2,012,878 promotional materials were distributed to raise public awareness of 112 services, the report said.

Under the “Policies and Measures” section, the program notes that service standards and quality at 112 call centers will be further improved, and public awareness campaigns for the single emergency number will continue.