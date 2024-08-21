Türkiye's Communications Directorate reported Monday that in the past four days, firefighting teams have tackled 306 forest and rural fires nationwide, successfully extinguishing 304 of them.

In a social media statement, the directorate commended the teams for their rapid and effective efforts, calling them "heroes of the forest."

"Our heroes of the forest have intervened in 306 forest and rural fires over the past four days. The teams, working tirelessly from both the air and the ground, have successfully extinguished 304 of these fires," the statement said.

Firefighters in Türkiye are battling to contain wildfires that continue to ravage several regions. Their efforts are primarily focused on Izmir and Mugla provinces.

In the Menderes district of Izmir, firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out in a forested area two days ago. The fire, which started in the Sasal neighborhood, required extensive firefighting efforts, with both air and ground teams deployed.

Overnight, firefighters engaged in land operations, and as dawn broke, aerial support, including five aircraft and eight helicopters, was deployed to assist in extinguishing the flames.

The Izmir Forestry Regional Directorate has mobilized 18 water tenders and seven supply vehicles to combat the fire.

Fortunately, a decrease in wind intensity has made the fire more manageable.

Meanwhile, firefighting teams are also managing blazes in the Yatagan and Ula districts of Muğla province. Fires have emerged in the Yava neighborhood of Yatagan and the Karadere area in Ula. Air and land vehicles, including three helicopters equipped with night vision technology, have been deployed throughout the night. An amphibious aircraft from Azerbaijan is also assisting efforts to extinguish the fire in Ula, having dropped 114 tons of water on the fire zone in 12 sorties.