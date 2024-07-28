The Ministry of National Education is opening Türkiye's first vocational middle school in Sivas, located in central Anatolia. The middle school, which will be part of the Sivas Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School of Information Technologies, will welcome its first students in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The ministry is entering a new era in vocational education in schools. Vocational education, which was previously only available in high schools, will now begin in middle school.

The first step of the project, which aims for students to discover basic vocational skills at a young age and increase their vocational success, will be taken in Sivas.

Sivas Provincial Director of National Education Necati Yener stated that many stages of the planned vocational middle school have been completed, saying: "In the Century of Türkiye Education Model, it is important for all vocational high schools to have middle schools as well. Our aim is to guide our children toward vocational high schools according to their abilities."

"This school will also be a first in Türkiye. We already see that all middle school students in Sivas are eagerly awaiting the middle school that will be opened within the Sivas Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School of Information Technologies," he added.

"Vocational high schools have come a long way. This is the result of years of effort and encouragement. Teknofest holds a very valuable place in this regard. It is truly significant that Teknofest has had an impact both in Türkiye and worldwide."

"If vocational high schools are currently making strides, Teknofest has significantly contributed to this. The Sivas Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School of Information Technologies also came in first in Türkiye in the competition, where it participated in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles at Teknofest. We cannot thank enough those who have brought the Teknofest philosophy to Türkiye," he said.

Speaking about the features of the Sivas Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School of Information Technologies and the importance of the middle school that will be opened, Yener said: "This is one of the 16 thematic high schools in Türkiye. Five of these 16 schools have a cybersecurity department."

"In Sivas, there is also a cybersecurity field within the Sivas Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School of Information Technologies. Of course, with the addition of a middle school to this high school, I am sure it will significantly contribute to our children, who are the future and greatest wealth of our country."