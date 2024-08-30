The 2024 fishing season in Turkish waters is set to commence on Sunday, marking the start of a key period for the country’s fishing industry.

As the new season begins, fishing activities will resume under regulations established by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. These regulations are designed to ensure sustainable practices and the protection of marine ecosystems.

Fishermen and industry stakeholders are advised to adhere to the updated guidelines to promote responsible fishing and prevent overexploitation of marine resources. The season's start follows a comprehensive review of fish stock assessments and environmental conditions, aimed at balancing economic interests with ecological preservation.

The opening of the season is anticipated to impact both local economies and seafood supply chains, as fishing plays a significant role in Türkiye's maritime economy. Authorities will continue to monitor compliance and enforce regulations throughout the season to safeguard Türkiye’s marine biodiversity.

Local fishermen have already completed preparations. Ramazan Özkaya, president of the Fisheries Cooperatives Central Union (Sür-Koop), shared insights about the upcoming season and the expected changes in fish availability.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday, Özkaya noted that fishermen are eagerly anticipating the start of the season and have finalized their preparations. "All fishermen are ready for the new fishing season. They will begin working to bring fish to the tables of citizens," he said.

Özkaya highlighted this year's expectations, explaining: "This year, mackerel will be plentiful while anchovies will be in short supply. Last year, we had plenty of anchovies but fewer mackerel. This year, the abundance of anchovies, which is the primary competition for mackerel, will not be present. Therefore, citizens will enjoy plenty of mackerel."

The season will also introduce a quota system for anchovies, with a catch limit set at 400,000 tons. Özkaya emphasized that this quota is crucial for sustainability in marine environments.

"The effects of the quota system will be seen next year. This year, with the quota in place, fishermen will have a clearer understanding of their catch limits, which should lead to more balanced prices at the markets. Fishermen will not need to exert extra effort to catch more fish. The quota system benefits the marine ecosystem, fishermen and the public alike," he said.

Özkaya reassured that there are no significant issues in the seas this year and advised fishermen to adhere to regulations as the new season begins.

Türkiye, with its extensive coastline along the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas, has a rich maritime tradition that significantly contributes to its economy and cultural heritage. The country’s fishing industry is a vital sector, employing thousands of people and providing a crucial source of seafood for domestic consumption and export.

The fishing industry supports numerous coastal communities, providing livelihoods for fishermen and related professions. Seafood is a staple in Turkish cuisine, making the fishing industry essential not only for economic reasons but also for cultural practices.

The industry faces several challenges, including fluctuations in fish populations, environmental changes and international competition. The availability of certain fish species can vary from season to season due to natural factors and fishing pressures.