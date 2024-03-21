Amid the decrease in winter precipitation and changing climate patterns, the water in Lake Düden, one of the important habitats of flamingos in central Konya, receded up to 100 meters (nearly 330 feet) from the shore, affecting the migratory patterns of the birds.

Kulu Wildlife Protection Association President Murat Uludağ informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that the effects of the drought on the lake, crucial for the nourishment of flamingos during their incubation period in Salt Lake, are becoming increasingly alarming for nature enthusiasts.

Uludağ emphasized that the lake, which previously hosted over 180 bird species and offered a conducive breeding environment, has seen a significant decline in species sightings over the past six to seven years due to the diminishing water levels.

Explaining that flamingos are one of the most important species that come to the lake, Uludağ said, "Our flamingos came this year too, but our water amount is insufficient because of less precipitation and no snow. Since there are no streams, the water in the lake has also receded, and a serious withdrawal has occurred."

Pointing out that the lake is prevented from drying out completely with the water transferred from the wastewater treatment plant in the district, Uludağ said: "We give the water from the treatment plant directly to the lake. This water has truly become a lifeline for the flamingos and our lake. Water flows into the lake at the same flow rate all summer and winter. But since there is no additional water from outside, it only creates a small puddle in the area where the water flows, providing a food source to the flamingos."

Uludağ stated that the rapid proliferation of small invertebrates such as plankton and Artemia salina due to the special structure of the lake creates a rich food source for flamingos.

Referring to the importance of Düden Lake, which is rich in nutrients, for flamingos, Uludağ said: "Flamingos seriously benefit from this food source to sustain their lives. These birds come here, meet their food needs and breed in the salt lake."