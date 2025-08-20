The Foreigners Communication Center (YIMER 157), operating under the auspices of the Presidency of Migration Management, has facilitated the rescue of 15,728 people in need of emergency assistance over the past decade.

Founded on Aug. 20, 2015, YIMER 157 aims to ensure that foreigners living in Türkiye can access accurate, reliable and fast information. This year, the center celebrates its 10th anniversary.

During this period, YIMER has not only provided information services but has also become a center that helps save lives over the phone in emergencies.

Many foreigners, including those victimized by human traffickers, exploited by smugglers or subjected to violence, have reached out to YIMER with urgent calls for help. These calls were quickly addressed through rapid coordination established by YIMER with the police, gendarmerie and coast guard units.

Commenting on YIMER’s activities on the occasion of its anniversary, Migration Management President Hüseyin Kök explained that when 157 is dialed and “1” is pressed, a specialist answers the call and directs the case to law enforcement or health units based on the urgency of the situation.

Kök stated that the center has conducted 42 million minutes of conversations to date and has received 995 emergency calls. “We have personally facilitated the rescue of 15,728 lives through these 995 emergency calls. Whenever foreigners face difficulties or fall victim to human trafficking, YIMER 157 comes to their mind,” he said.

He added, “Beyond providing information, being able to respond to a call and help someone survive gives us great pride and immense happiness.”

Regarding YIMER’s service channels and capacity, Kök noted: “We currently provide services in five languages at YIMER. Our colleagues offer assistance 24/7 in Turkish, English, Persian, Arabic and Russian.”

Kök emphasized that foreigners can reach the center not only by phone but also through various other channels: “They can contact YIMER via social media platforms, send emails, use WhatsApp or even reach out by letter. All channels are open, as long as foreigners want to connect with us.”

Sharing statistics on the nature of incoming calls, Kök said that requests mainly focus on residence procedures and issues that facilitate daily life for foreigners in Türkiye.

He elaborated, “Questions like ‘How can I get a phone line?’, ‘How can I open a bank account?’ ‘What documents does the university require?’ and ‘How can I access health and social assistance?’ essentially, anything that makes daily life easier is directed to this center. Our staff, as subject-matter experts, work with empathy and great dedication to resolve the problems of foreigners.”

Kök highlighted that YIMER’s success has also been recognized internationally: “We participate in competitions alongside other similar applications around the world and so far, we have received nine awards.”

Acknowledging the significant contributions of the Directorate’s personnel to these achievements, Kök also shared future goals, including strengthening the technological infrastructure and artificial intelligence-based analytical capabilities, as well as increasing the number of languages offered from five to seven.