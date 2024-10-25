The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding for Gazi University to establish a branch at the Özbekali Janibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University.

According to a statement from YÖK, the memorandum will enable Gazi University to open a branch in Kazakhstan and develop joint diploma programs with the Özbekali Janibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University.

The two universities aim to enhance collaborations in higher education in the Turkish world and prepare joint projects to strengthen academic cooperation, as well as develop various educational programs for students.

The memorandum also aims to increase research activities and raise the international profile of both universities.

In an online signing ceremony, YÖK President Erol Özvar stated: "This memorandum will provide new opportunities for universities in the Turkish world. Academic and student mobility between our universities will increase. Our countries will establish closer and more concrete ties. A new era of social interaction between the Turkish and Kazakh peoples will also begin."

Özvar emphasized that, following Ahmet Yesevi University, he hopes this cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will extend to all areas of higher education, further increasing academic and student mobility.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing interaction between the two countries, Özvar added: "I am very pleased with the increasing interaction between our countries in all areas where cooperation can be made, from energy to transportation corridors, tourism to health, and trade to education, based on the common will expressed by our presidents. I sincerely believe that we can achieve more with our friends in the Turkish world given the capacity and quality of Turkish higher education."

He also noted that the acceptance of their proposals to strengthen cooperation in the field of higher education in the Turkic world during the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, Azerbaijan, is an important step. He stated: "We are pleased with the acceptance of our proposals for establishing a Turkic World Higher Education Area Database, creating an agency responsible for the recognition and equivalence of diplomas, forming the Organisation of Turkic States Higher Education Foundation, and establishing a Turkic World Higher Education Area Quality Assurance Agency. Efforts will accelerate concerning YÖK’s proposals to strengthen collaborations in higher education within the Organisation of Turkic States. We are coordinating our work with the secretariat of the Organisation of Turkic States."

Gazi University Rector Uğur Ünal also stated: "We will conduct our activities in the areas of joint diploma programs, student and academic staff exchange programs, and scientific collaborations. This will allow us to expedite our academic endeavors."

The memorandum was signed by YÖK President Erol Özvar and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek.