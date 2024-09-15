In Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye, Ahmet Zihni Marangozoğlu, who has dedicated half a century of his life to restoring and repairing antique items, is breathing new life into historical artifacts and memories.

At 58 years old, Marangozoğlu started as an apprentice in the antique restoration business, which was passed down from his father, and became deeply enamored with antique items and their stories. He restores valuable pieces, worth thousands of liras, to their original condition while their sentimental value remains priceless.

In his workplace, located in the historical Yeni Han near Gaziantep Castle, Marangozoğlu works on various wooden antiques, including gramophones, antique mosque and wall clocks, radios, televisions, beds and mirrors.

He lovingly continues the craft of antique repair he learned from his father, restoring items that have witnessed different eras and were kept as mementos in homes.

Marangozoğlu, who supports himself by repairing old antiques in his 15-square-meter (161.46-square-foot) shop, enjoys continuing his father's trade. He notes that he repairs antique items from Gaziantep, neighboring provinces and many other cities across Türkiye.

He brings century-old devices back to their original state and revives forgotten and cherished antiques stored in people's homes, with the newest piece in his workshop being 70 years old.

"I have been repairing antique items in Gaziantep for years," Marangozoğlu says. "I started working with my father as an apprentice at 7. In this small workshop, I continue my father's profession. We repair anything that comes to us regarding antiques, such as clocks, gramophones, beds, cabinets, radios and mirrors. We give new life to unused and discarded items."

He added: "I have been doing this profession since I was seven. While primarily repairing wooden antiques, I have also worked on gramophones for the last 10 years. Antique repair is my father’s profession, and I love doing it because it has been part of my life since childhood; we repair anything antique, especially old mosque clocks, and restore lost memories here; we help people regain their memories."