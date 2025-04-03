Göbeklitepe, known as the "zero point of history" with its 12,000-year history and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, welcomed 30,000 visitors during the Ramadan Bayram in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye.

Attracting numerous domestic and international tourists each year, the ancient site gained further attention after 2019 was declared the "Year of Göbeklitepe." Visitors from various cities in Türkiye took advantage of the holiday to explore the site, and the number of tourists is expected to rise further by the end of the nine-day holiday.

Due to the high number of visitors, guests park their vehicles about 2 kilometers away and use free shuttle services to reach the site. After obtaining entrance tickets, they proceed to explore the 12,000-year-old structures.

Aydın Aslan, Şanlıurfa’s provincial director of culture and tourism, stated that interest in the region has continued to grow since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared 2019 as the "Year of Göbeklitepe."

He highlighted the popularity of the Taştepeler project, which includes both Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe, noting: "We are witnessing this interest once again today. Over the first three days of bayram, Göbeklitepe welcomed 30,000 visitors, experiencing a massive influx. Parking lots are completely full. Göbeklitepe remains not only Şanlıurfa’s but also Türkiye’s cultural tourism hub. This is a great source of happiness for us."

Aslan emphasized that the Taştepeler project involves significant archaeological excavations, solidifying Şanlıurfa’s status as a key city for Neolithic history. He also pointed out that the city offers a diverse range of tourist attractions, including archaeological sites, faith tourism and gastronomy.

"Şanlıurfa breaks its own tourism records every year. Our expectations for 2025 are even higher than the previous year. Despite a slowdown in 2023 due to the earthquake, we saw a rapid recovery in 2024, with numbers rising again. By 2026-2027, we anticipate visitor numbers reaching 1.5 million to 2 million," Aslan added.

Kadir Irenci, who traveled from Trabzon to Şanlıurfa on a southeastern Türkiye tour with his friends, said: "Göbeklitepe was one of our most important destinations. Many things are said about its history, and we wanted to see it firsthand. I invite everyone to visit."

Aykan Orsan, from Manisa, shared his excitement about finally visiting Göbeklitepe, stating that seeing the world's oldest structures was an unforgettable experience.

Muhammet Işuk from Batman, who toured the site with his friends during the bayram holiday, said: "Even though it's close to us, this is my first time visiting Göbeklitepe. We really liked it, and I encourage everyone to come and see this amazing place."

Göbeklitepe is widely considered one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 21st century. The site consists of a series of massive stone structures, including monumental pillars and enclosures, which are believed to date back to around 9600 B.C.