Cami Yurdu plateau, famous for its cranes, yellow flowers and meadows at the foot of Çimen Mountain in Gümüşhane, northwestern Türkiye, has turned yellow with warm spring temperatures. This region, where mountains cover 60% of the geography, has become a paradise for nature lovers.

Members of the Gümüşhane Mountaineering, Nature Sports and Youth Association (GÜDAK) organized a program to visit the Cami Yurdu Plateau, showcasing one of the most striking examples of these natural beauties.

A total of 31 athletes, 21 from Gümüşhane and 10 from Kelkit, participated in the trek to Cami Yurdu Plateau. This is one of the places where Kelkit Stream originates, with some of its waters flowing to Türkiye's eastern city of Erzincan and some within Gümüşhane's borders, enchanting nature lovers with shades of yellow in spring.

The group started their trek from Cemallı village in the Kelkit district, reaching the area by vehicle. Upon arriving at Cami Yurdu, they were mesmerized by the expansive view of blooming yellow flowers.

Throughout the walk, nature lovers traversed roads and paths adorned with yellow flowers and daisies, taking plenty of photos to immortalize the moments. They enjoyed the plateau's beauty and explored and embraced the natural wonders. From there, the athletes proceeded to Gürleyik village, completing the 17-kilometer (11-mile) course in the rain.

Dr. Amin Fatu, who came to Gümüşhane on temporary duty from Rize and joined the GÜDAK team to explore the region, shared his thoughts: "It was a very nice event. Thank you very much to everyone who contributed. I would like to participate again in the following days. I recommend everyone who comes to Gümüşhane to join this group. This event was so nice. We came to the plateau, walked around as a group, had fun and had dinner together. It was great."

Fatih Arslan, who guided the group, noted that the area at an altitude of 2,400 meters (7,875 feet), which separates Kelkit and Erzincan as a ridge, is famous for its cranes, yellow flowers and meadows. Describing the characteristics of Cami Yurdu or Çimen Plateau, Arslan said: "Some streams originating here flow into Erzincan's Refahiye region, while others flow toward the Kelkit Stream. We call these places the birthplace of the stream."

"This region, especially when the yellow flowers bloom, is a place of unique beauty that should be seen by nature lovers, especially those curious about Kelkit Stream's origins. We recommend all nature lovers visit this region, especially during the flower-blooming season. The flowers bloom in the first week of June and can be seen here until the end of June."

GÜDAK President Mustafa Akbulut mentioned that they organized a trek in Kelkit Canyon, stating: "The trek we started from Kelkit Cemallı village continued towards Çimenli Plateau and Cami Yurdu. It is a really beautiful plateau where the yellow flowers are magnificent. It is a trial I would recommend to everyone. We had a very comfortable and beautiful walk. Although we got caught in a bit of rain, it was also a miracle of nature. It was a nice walk."