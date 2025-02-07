The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has announced the construction of six tent cities in Gaza to provide shelter for Palestinians affected by Israeli attacks. According to the statement, 870 families have been accommodated in these newly established tent cities.

Since Israel’s attacks on Palestine began on Oct. 7, 2023, a total of 47,518 people have lost their lives, while 111,612 have been injured. Over the past 16 months, 245,123 homes have been destroyed in Palestine. Following the cease-fire, the IHH has built six tent cities in Gaza as part of an emergency housing initiative.

In its statement, the IHH provided details about the shelters. The six tent cities established in Gaza are Shuja'iyya Tent City, Shuja'iyya Park Tent City, Ankara Tent City, Emirsultan Tent City, Kocaeli Tent City and Konya Tent City. These cities were built with the support of IHH branches from Istanbul, Samsun, Erzurum, Ankara, Bursa, Konya and Kocaeli.

Notably, the Konya IHH Tent City, supported by Konya IHH, has become the largest in Gaza, housing 300 tents. The tent cities are equipped with essential infrastructure, including mosques, educational facilities and health centers. A total of 688 tents have been set up, providing shelter for 4,350 Palestinians who lost their homes and were enduring harsh winter conditions in makeshift shelters.