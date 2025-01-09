The Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) opened 1,185 water wells in 15 countries in 2024. The foundation announced that these water wells provided clean water to more than 500,000 people.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, approximately 700 million people may be forced to migrate due to drought. The reduction of water resources is leading to negative impacts such as migration and outbreaks of infectious diseases.

In 2024, IHH also built and inaugurated water wells in Africa and Asia. The 1,185 wells opened in 15 countries throughout the year are providing clean water to over 500,000 people daily. Additionally, the construction of 180 water wells, which began in 2024 in 9 countries, is still ongoing.

A statement from the foundation provided the following information:

Since its inception in 2000, IHH has opened a total of 15,389 water wells in 42 countries, benefiting millions of people. In addition to providing clean drinking water, these wells play a crucial role in supporting agriculture, livestock farming and other livelihood activities in water-scarce areas.

In 2024, the foundation’s water wells were spread across 15 countries, including Afghanistan, Benin, Chad, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Cameroon, Kenya, Mali, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Tanzania, Togo and Uganda.