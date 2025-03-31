Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya provided an update on the traffic accidents that occurred during the first two days of the Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, holiday, highlighting the toll on the country.

On the second day of the holiday, which is the first day of Bayram, 709 traffic accidents were reported. Tragically, 14 people lost their lives and 1,280 others were injured.

Minister Yerlikaya expressed deep concern over the consequences of these incidents, stating, “14 lives were lost, leaving behind grieving parents, children, siblings and relatives. We urge everyone to follow traffic rules so that the joy of Bayram isn't tainted by sorrow. Roads are meant to bring us together, not to separate us.”

Overall, during the first two days of the holiday, March 30 and 31, 19 people lost their lives and 2,499 were injured in traffic accidents. The Ministry of Interior and law enforcement continue their efforts to ensure safety, focusing on prevention.

As part of the ongoing measures, traffic teams conducted extensive checks throughout the nine-day Ramadan Bayram holiday. On Sunday, March 30, they inspected a total of 420,737 vehicles.

Of these, 22,310 vehicles were subject to speed and radar controls and 18,049 vehicles underwent other checks. Minister Yerlikaya emphasized, “Our inspections are not for penalties, but to prevent accidents and reduce fatalities to zero.”

Throughout the Ramadan Bayram holiday, security forces across Türkiye work tirelessly to ensure the safety of citizens. Police and gendarmerie teams are stationed at key locations to monitor traffic, enforce laws, and prevent accidents. They carried out numerous inspections on the roads, focusing on speed limits, vehicle safety, and other traffic regulations.