Fish deaths in Izmir Bay, in western Türkiye, have persisted intermittently over the past few months, with marine scientist Doğan Yaşar announcing that the ongoing die-off, lasting over 50 days, has set a world record.

"This is a world record. Around the world, such events typically occur for a few days or, at most, a few weeks before returning to normal," Yaşar stated. He also highlighted two critical factors for the cleanup: the need for treatment plants to function effectively and the dismantling of existing concrete structures that contribute to the pollution.

Currently, fish deaths are still being reported in various areas of Izmir Bay, prompting the formation of the Izmir Bay Scientific Committee and the development of an urgent action plan to address the crisis. Yaşar emphasized the importance of operational treatment plants, saying, "Once the treatment plants are up and running, the bay will return to its blue waters within a year."

The scientist expressed concern over the prolonged fish mortality, asserting that such a phenomenon is unprecedented. "Typically, fish die in lakes, and this situation is unbelievable. I have never seen anything like it globally. The usual timeline for recovery is only a few days or, at most, a few weeks," he remarked.

Yaşar also criticized the local government's handling of the situation, claiming: "Unfortunately, there’s a situation here where science is not believed in. The municipality does not trust science. As a result, it does not implement the scientific recommendations and fails to take necessary actions."

He recalled a similar incident in 2002 when the bay was severely polluted. "Back in 2002, the bay was pitch black, but once the treatment plants started working, it immediately turned a bright blue. By 2003, part of Göztepe even became swimmable."

Despite the urgent action plan containing 15 points, he emphasized that only the two factors he mentioned earlier are crucial: operational treatment plants and the dismantling of harmful structures. "Nothing else is necessary," he concluded.

In recent months, Izmir Bay has experienced significant environmental challenges, resulting in strong odors and ongoing fish deaths. Experts stress the need for immediate action to restore the bay's ecosystem and protect the marine life that has been severely affected by pollution.