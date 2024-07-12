The July 15 Democracy Martyrs Memorial Forest has been established in Türkiye's western city of Izmir as part of the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events, with a tree planted for each martyr.

The ceremony, organized at the Buca Tınaztepe location by the Izmir Forestry Regional Directorate, began with prayers for the martyrs on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Izmir Governor Süleyman Elban stated that on July 15, the nation faced an "unprecedented betrayal" in its history. He emphasized that the treacherous coup attempt targeted the country's national unity, religious values and other values.

On July 15, 2016, Türkiye faced a bloody coup attempt perpetrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members.

The governor furthered, "But thanks to the incredible leadership of our president and the loyalty of our nation to our homeland, nation, flag and especially our religious values, that night this uprising was completely thwarted," he said and added, "Our country woke up on the morning of July 16 liberated from this disaster."

The governor recounted how citizens disregarded their own safety and descended to the streets against the coup attempt.

He noted: "On the one side there were tanks, F-16s, heavy weapons and on the other side there was a civilian resistance. We faced such a great loss."

"I commemorate our July 15 martyrs with mercy and gratitude for their struggle for the unity and existence of our country, for all our beliefs. I wish our veterans a healthy and peaceful life. Hopefully, we pray that we never encounter such a disaster again."

Elban pointed out that the memorial forests created for the martyrs during the events serve as a symbol that they will never forget the heroes. He added that they aim to instill awareness in future generations against possible uprisings and treacheries.

Following the speeches, the governor and protocol members planted a tree for each martyr commemorated.