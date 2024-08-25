Lake Tuz, one of Türkiye’s largest lakes and a crucial habitat for flamingos, has not reported any mass deaths of flamingo chicks this year due to enhanced water supply initiatives.

Located in central Türkiye, the lake is vital for the conservation of the flamingo population. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has been actively working to protect the flamingo breeding colonies at the lake, ensuring the continuity of this species in Türkiye.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation has played a key role by initiating a well-drilling project in 2022. This project includes solar-powered pumps and a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) pipe system designed to supply water to the flamingo "nursery" areas during drought conditions.

Field personnel have monitored the area closely throughout the summer, particularly in July, when high temperatures and increased drought risk. Thanks to these efforts over the past two years, mass chick deaths due to drought have been prevented this year.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum stated: "The most delicate guests of Anatolia are entrusted to us. We drilled wells, laid a 4-kilometer pipe and brought water to the Lake Tuz Special Environmental Protection Area. We monitored it day by day and took care of the flamingo chicks as if they were our own. This year, we are sending off 4,300 of our guests."

Following their incubation, flamingo chicks from the lake are being transported to the Konya Canal for feeding, where they are counted using aerial photographs. In addition to flamingos, other endangered species such as the great bustard and steppe eagle are also monitored.

Project coordinator Ahmet Karataş from Niğde Ömer Halisdemir University’s Faculty of Science Biology Department explained: "Flamingos raise their chicks in 'nurseries' with a few adult flamingos present. While some adults hunt, others stay with the chicks to guide them and assist with water or food. Four years ago, during a period of mass deaths, chicks could not find water and had to search in nearby areas. We found dead animals over a large area."

Karataş emphasized that this year, thanks to the diligent efforts of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation, there have been no mass deaths, and all flamingos have been released safely.