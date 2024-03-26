Lake Van, which has faced adverse effects from drought and soaring temperatures in recent years, experienced a significant turnaround in March, marking the month with the highest rainfall since 2003.

The precipitation, comprising showers and snowfall, has breathed new life into the lake, offering a glimmer of hope for the water resources in the region, which have been severely impacted by global warming and prolonged dry spells.

Faruk Alaeddinoğlu, a geography lecturer at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, highlighted the critical significance of the recent rainfall. He explained that the lack of precipitation, particularly during winter and spring, has hindered the replenishment of Lake Van, dams and groundwater reserves over the past few years.

Stating that the excessive evaporation in the basin and its surroundings caused the level of water resources to decrease, Alaeddinoğlu said: "Over the past two decades, precipitation patterns in the basin have shifted from autumn to winter and spring, accompanied by a transition from snow to rain. Particularly in the last four to five years, there has been a notable decrease in precipitation, leading to increased evaporation due to rising temperatures. Consequently, this has resulted in a decline in the water levels of lakes in the basin, notably Lake Van, and the drying of smaller lakes. However, the precipitation observed from December 2023 to March is expected to have a positive impact on the basin, akin to patterns observed in 2000. Reflecting on past experiences, it was noted that in the early 1990s, an average of 87-90 millimeters of precipitation fell in the basin in March, indicating a favorable trend."

Stating that the effective rainfall in the basin is hope for the dams, ponds and agricultural lands affected by the drought caused by global warming, Alaeddinoğlu said: "The rains play a vital role in replenishing the ecosystem, sustaining agricultural lands, providing drinking water and supporting agricultural irrigation, benefiting all living organisms. This includes the revival of birds and pearl mullets inhabiting the lake. In recent years, severe drought and evaporation have led to the complete drying up of small lakes and a significant decrease in soil water levels, highlighting the urgent need for water. Fortunately, this year, the basin has received the essential rainfall it required. The water seeping into the soil will replenish the springs, which in turn will rejuvenate the streams. As a result, we anticipate witnessing continued positive effects, including an increase and enhancement of the water level in the basin."

Underlining that this year's precipitation in the form of snow and rain meets the water needs of the basin, Alaeddinoğlu said: "The rainfall throughout the year brings significant benefits to the basin, but the ongoing rainfall in March carries even greater importance. Recent weeks have seen snowfall that was absent during certain periods of the winter months, with almost daily rainfall. The precipitation rate in March rivals that of the 2000s, a period known for its abundant rainfall. The average rainfall in the basin typically falls below 500 millimeters, but this March has witnessed the highest level of rainfall since 2003."