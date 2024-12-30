Gaziantep Zoo, the largest zoo in southeastern Türkiye, welcomed a record-breaking 5.15 million visitors this year. Celal Özsöyler, Director of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Natural Life Park, shared that approximately 85% of these visitors traveled from neighboring provinces and countries.

The zoo, home to 8,000 animals from 350 species, features giraffes, elephants, lions, tigers, bears, zebras, snakes and monkeys, among others. While it has consistently attracted visitors throughout the year, attendance has declined during the pandemic and after recent earthquakes. However, 2024 saw unprecedented numbers, with Gaziantep Zoo ranked the fourth-largest in the world and the third-largest in Europe, reaching its highest visitor count.

Celal Özsöyler elaborated on the zoo’s success: "We host 8,000 animals from 350 species in our Natural Life Center. Visitors from all over Türkiye and various countries enjoy exploring our facility. This year, we welcomed 5.15 million people, breaking the record for visitor numbers. Popular attractions include the safari park, tropical butterfly garden, Zoology and Nature Museum, aquarium and chimpanzee island, all of which captivate visitors.

"Approximately 85% of our visitors come from nearby regions and countries, contributing to the local economy. For 2025, we have exciting new projects, including a tunnel aquarium and a safari experience with predators; these projects are designed to spark curiosity and encourage more visitors to come."