A two-year analysis and field research project will be conducted to develop solutions for the yield loss affecting Malatya apricots due to climate change in Malatya, eastern Türkiye.

Malatya apricots, one of Türkiye’s geographically certified products in the European Union, provide a livelihood for 50,000 families in the province.

Harvested every summer and exported to more than 100 countries, apricot production has been impacted by climate change and ecological factors, leading to declining yields.

To assess these effects and find solutions, the Malatya Commodity Exchange and the Fırat Development Agency have signed a protocol for a project titled Ecological and Climate Change Impacts on Malatya Apricot Production.

Through this project, apricots grown in different regions of Malatya will be monitored for two years at various altitudes and locations.

Ramazan Özcan, president of the Malatya Commodity Exchange, stated that climate change has affected agricultural production worldwide, and Malatya apricots are no exception.

“We are launching a project to examine the ecological conditions of Malatya apricots and the impact of climate change on their production. In collaboration with the Fırat Development Agency, this initiative will focus on identifying how climate-related factors contribute to declining yields,” he said.

Özcan explained that the research will involve scientific studies conducted over two years. “We will analyze the negative effects caused by climate change and ecological imbalances. Our goal is to determine the main causes of yield loss and develop solutions,” he noted.

The study will be conducted with the involvement of experts from Turgut Özal University’s Faculty of Agriculture. Associate professor Bayram Murat Asma and professor Ibrahim Atalay will lead the research, examining how different climate conditions and altitudes influence apricot production.

Özcan emphasized that Malatya’s economy is heavily dependent on apricot production, making it essential to address the challenges of climate change.

"If we can identify and resolve these climate-related issues, we can ensure a sustainable future for Malatya apricot production. This will not only benefit local farmers but also support the regional economy,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of focusing on production as much as marketing and export. “If we cannot produce, we cannot sell. That’s why it is critical to understand the factors affecting productivity,” he added.

Malatya apricots are a key export product for Türkiye, reaching over 100 countries as a dried fruit. Özcan underlined that ensuring stable production is vital for maintaining Türkiye’s position in the global agricultural market.

“We must document and address the problems faced in production. This research will help us understand whether climate change or ecological degradation is the primary factor behind declining yields,” he said.

By the end of the study, researchers aim to provide a clearer picture of how climate change affects apricot production and offer practical solutions to mitigate its impact.