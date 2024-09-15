Muslims around the world, including Türkiye, gathered in mosques to reaffirm their faith and recite poems dedicated to the Prophet Muhammad during Mawlid al-Nabawi.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his heartfelt wishes for Mawlid al-Nabawi, hoping it brings blessings not only to Muslims but to all of humanity. In a social media post, Erdoğan stated: “On the anniversary of the Prophet's birth, we commemorate our guide, leader, and beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) with great respect and reverence. I wish that the night of Mevlid brings blessings to humanity, not just Muslims.”

Muslims around the world observe the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Since the date varies by lunar calendar, the exact day may differ from country to country. The Prophet (peace be upon him), who passed away at the age of 63, died on the same date as his birth.

Religious programs were held in mosques across all provinces of Türkiye, showcasing widespread devotion to this significant occasion.

In Istanbul, the city’s iconic mosques, such as Ayasofya-i- Kebir Mosque, Sultanahmet Mosque, Fatih Mosque, Süleymaniye Mosque, Eyüp Sultan Mosque, Büyük Çamlıca Mosque and Kariye Mosque host special programs. The evening began with Quran recitations and the reading of Mevlid-i Şerif. Ayasofya-i Kebir Mosque featured a mahya with "La Ilaha Illallah" illuminated in honor of the occasion. The programs culminated with the evening prayer at these historic sites.

Moving to western Türkiye, Bartın, in the west of the Black Sea region, saw its citizens gather in mosques like Şadırvan Mosque for Quran recitations, prayers and community gatherings. Refreshments are offered after the prayers, fostering a sense of community.

In northwestern Türkiye, Kocaeli and Düzce also hosted Mawlid al-Nabawi observances. Kocaeli’s Mehmet Ali Paşa Mosque is central to Quran recitations and evening prayers. Düzce’s Büyük Mosque serves as a gathering spot where worshippers enjoy prayers and traditional offerings like pilav and ayran.

Eastern Türkiye's Van celebrated at Ulu Mosque with Quran recitations, Mawlid readings and hymns. The local religious leader highlights the significance of the night in honoring the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Similarly, Elazığ hosted Mevlid Kandili at Izzetpaşa Mosque, featuring Quran recitations and traditional hymns.

In southeastern Türkiye, cities like Şanlıurfa, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Adıyaman, Kilis, Siirt, Şırnak and Batman engaged in heartfelt celebrations. Şanlıurfa’s Balıklıgöl Plateau and Dergah Mosque saw thousands visiting for prayers and reflections.

Kahramanmaraş’s Abdulhamithan Mosque and Malatya’s Kernek Karagözlüler Mosque offered Quran recitations, Mawlid readings and traditional treats. Adıyaman’s Samsat district, Kilis’s Hacı Mehmet Fahrettin Ballıoğlu Mosque and Siirt’s central mosques also featured Quran recitations and special prayers, including for those affected by conflicts.