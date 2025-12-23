The number of documents and resources available through national and international academic databases and digital platforms at the National Library has reached 100 million, marking an important milestone in Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to modernize library services and expand access to information.

Taner Beyoğlu, director general of libraries and publications at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, shared an overview of developments in public librarianship, digital transformation and international publishing in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday. His remarks focused on expanding library infrastructure, increasing digital capacity, integrating artificial intelligence into services and strengthening the global presence of Turkish literature.

Beyoğlu said Türkiye operates more than 1,300 public libraries across over 900 districts, underlining a nationwide policy aimed at improving access to knowledge and cultural resources. He noted that improving physical conditions and increasing usable space remain priorities.

Over the past eight years, total enclosed library space has expanded from around 325,000 square meters (3.5 million square feet) to approximately 800,000 square meters by the end of 2025. Beyoğlu said this growth reflects sustained investment in library infrastructure rather than short-term projects.

He added that the ministry is continuing work to increase both capacity and functionality, with future plans focused on improving user comfort and service efficiency.

Public interest in libraries has continued to rise alongside infrastructure expansion. Beyoğlu said libraries recorded 38.7 million users and 6 million registered members in 2024.

As of the first half of 2025, membership had reached 7.6 million, with projections indicating that the number could rise to around 8 million by the end of the year.

Library collections have grown at a similar pace. Beyoğlu said total book and information resources have reached 25.6 million items. Nearly 1 million additional books are currently being prepared for distribution to libraries nationwide, which is expected to raise total holdings beyond 26 million.

Among the key developments in digital services is the introduction of Kitabi, an artificial intelligence-based virtual library assistant. Beyoğlu said the system is currently in testing and is expected to be made available nationwide following completion of pilot studies.

Unlike standard digital search tools, Kitabik analyzes users’ borrowing patterns, reading behavior and research activity to provide recommendations aligned with individual needs. The assistant also supports users through voice interaction in core services such as catalog searches and lending procedures.

Beyoğlu said the initiative aims to improve service efficiency while making library use more accessible for a broader range of users. He also said expanding digital resources has been central to positioning the National Library as a national research hub for academics and researchers.

As of this year, access is available to 100 million documents and resources through national and international academic databases and other digital platforms. Beyoğlu said increasing the number and variety of digital resources will remain a priority in the coming period.

He noted that these efforts are intended to strengthen research capacity by providing broader access to academic literature and reference materials.

Beyoğlu highlighted progress in cataloging and bibliographic integration following the coordination of the National Library with the Rami Library and the Beyazıt State Library.

In 2023, libraries under the ministry completed 68,000 cataloging records. By December this year, that figure had risen to 175,000, reflecting increased technical capacity and coordination.

Legal deposit figures have also increased. Beyoğlu said 119,000 electronic and printed books were deposited last year, marking one of the highest totals recorded to date.

He emphasized that standardized cataloging supports all libraries across Türkiye by improving data consistency and access.

Beyoğlu also addressed efforts to increase the global visibility of Turkish literature through the Translation and Publication Support Program (TEDA).

“To date, we have supported the translation and publication of 4,599 works from Turkish into foreign languages,” he said. “The number of countries we support has reached 99, and the number of languages stands at 64.”

He said cooperation with publishers and literary agencies has been central to this process.

“We work in close cooperation with publishers and literary agencies, and this strong collaboration has significantly increased the international visibility of Turkish literature,” Beyoğlu said.

Participation in international book fairs has also been prioritized to strengthen copyright trade and professional networks, he added.

To ensure long-term impact, Beyoğlu announced the launch of a new Work and Author Promotion Support Program. “Our aim is to ensure sustainability in literary translation,” he said. “After a work is translated, we want it to reach second and third editions on its own and encourage the translation of additional works by the same author.”

Beyoğlu said the ministry is also responding to changing reading habits through digital initiatives, including the planned launch of the E-dergim application. “Literary and intellectual magazines play a vital role in sustaining cultural life,” he said. “We must support these publications so they can continue to reach readers.”

Developing reading culture remains a central objective, Beyoğlu said, noting that library services are being extended beyond traditional buildings. “We want libraries to exist wherever life flows,” he said. “Beyond large library buildings, we are creating library spaces in areas where citizens spend their time.”

Libraries have been established in shopping malls, airports, train stations, hospitals and correctional facilities. The ministry currently operates 12 shopping mall libraries and plans to expand specialized libraries focusing on specific subject areas. Beyoğlu also highlighted services for disadvantaged groups, including hospital patients and inmates.

Concluding his remarks, Beyoğlu said libraries are being positioned as shared public spaces that support learning and production. “Our vision is for libraries to become one of the primary spaces people use after their homes and workplaces,” he said. “In this sense, we are designing libraries as a ‘third place’ in daily life.”