Nemrut Caldera in the southeastern Turkish province of Bitlis has been nominated for the International Union of Geological Sciences' (IUGS) 2024 "100 Geological Heritage" list. This site, favored by nature lovers and camping enthusiasts, has become a top destination for outdoor activities.

Home to the award-winning Nemrut Crater Lake, which received the excellence award from the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) Project, the caldera is renowned for its breathtaking views, fresh air and natural beauty. Formed by a volcanic eruption that caused the ground to collapse, the caldera offers ample opportunities for hiking and camping.

Campers set up tents with views of Nemrut Crater Lake, enjoy hikes and warm up by the fire while capturing the region's beauty. Abidin Araboğa, a nature enthusiast, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the splendor of Nemrut Caldera is beyond words and one of the most visited spots in the area.

"We camp here with guests from other provinces. They loved it. This place needs to be seen in person," said Araboğa. "We set up our tents before dark, cooked our meals over the fire and brewed tea. We sang songs and had fun around the campfire. The sunrise here is magnificent. We'll wake up early to watch it."

Araboğa urged picnickers to keep the area clean. "The air here is very fresh. We came here to cool off. This region has become a popular spot for campers recently. It's great promotion for our homeland and region. We invite all campers and nature lovers to discover this place."

Mehmet Sercan from Malatya expressed his long-standing curiosity about Nemrut Caldera.

"It's a place that must be seen. We ask picnickers and campers to leave the area clean. It's a wonderful place but needs protection," he said.

"It should be experienced firsthand, not just seen online. I'm very happy to camp here. It's my first time at such a camp, and it's quite exciting. We came here on friends' recommendations to escape the heat. We'll sleep in the cool air tonight."

Kerem Araboğa, who came from Mersin with his caravan, frequently camps and hikes at Nemrut Crater Lake. "Nemrut is a unique place with its air and nature. We enjoy it when campers come here. Everyone has fun in harmony. The atmosphere makes us lose track of time," he said.

"Sometimes we watch wild animals that come to the camp area. It's thrilling. No matter how much we describe it, it's not enough; it's a place that must be visited. During our camps, we meet new people and make friends."