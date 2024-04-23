The orange flag, given to environmentally friendly businesses focused on recycling and aiming to prevent food waste in Türkiye, is waving in 85 hotels.

Specific to Türkiye and established in 2017 to support zero waste initiatives, the orange flag has been awarded to hotels meeting 85 criteria by the Food Waste Prevention and Awareness Platform since 2019.

Supported by various institutions and organizations such as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Turkish Chefs Federation, the Turkish Restaurant and Pastry Federation, the Turkish Hoteliers Federation, the Türkiye Travel Agencies Association, and the Tourist Guides Association, the orange flag program is gaining popularity every year.

Covering every aspect of food services from production to processing, storage, sales and consumption, the orange flag aims to prevent food waste and raise awareness in society.

Eco-friendly hotels

Ali Akgün, director of the Food Waste Prevention and Awareness Program and coordinator of the orange flag program, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they have reached over a million adults and around 100,000 children through their activities within a year.

Akgün also said that the orange flag includes 85 criteria covering food preparation, presentation, consumption, use of eco-friendly materials, and efforts to neutralize carbon footprints. They deliver the flag to facilities meeting these criteria and conduct activities to raise awareness in the community.

Akgün also emphasized their focus on using geographical indication products and consuming seasonal foods.

Explaining their process of educating facilities that apply for the orange flag, Akgün said they guide them on what to do first and then monitor their activities both on-site and online periodically.

Akgün noted that the recognition of the orange flag is increasing. He mentioned that they opened the season last year with 47 hotels and closed it with 175 hotels.

This year, Akgün highlighted a further increase in numbers, stating: "We are currently at the beginning of the season, and the orange flag is waving at 85 hotels. We are in discussions with about 400 hotels, planning to close the year with around 250 hotels. Our goal is to have this flag waving in all our hotels, which is a national project."

Akgün explained that in hotels that earn the flag, small notes are placed in the restaurant section saying: "Bon Appétit, Let There Be No Waste," and guests who finish their food receive a coffee with a label attached to their plate. He also mentioned different activities prepared for adults and children in the hotel, highlighting that all these practices raise awareness.

Orange flag goes international

Ali Akgün stated that the orange flag has started to operate internationally.

He mentioned receiving invitations from abroad as the application areas in Türkiye increase. Akgün said: "We met with large groups at the tourism fair in Berlin, and we started taking steps globally. We are now joyfully witnessing the transition of a national brand into an international model. We have representatives in Spain, Romania and Germany, and we have started contacts with famous groups there."

Ahmet Davaz, the general manager of a hotel in the Lara region where the orange flag waves, said they have had this flag for two years.

Davaz expressed that the flag adds value to guests' preferences.

"We first educated our staff and then explained to our guests how important this issue is. We have over 50 visuals and conduct more than 10 activities in our hotel. We create significant awareness. The feedback from our guests is quite positive," he said.

Davaz added that they aim to expand the orange flag program across all hotel groups.