Orhaneli, a picturesque mountainous district in the northwestern province of Bursa, has become a magnet for adventure seekers with its one-of-a-kind white water rafting experience. The 8.5-kilometer-long (5.28-mile-long) trip, launched in 2020 by the Orhaneli Municipality, features 12 specially designed rapids that offer a thrilling experience to visitors. The adrenaline enthusiasts who take on the Orhaneli track embark on an exhilarating journey in six-person boats, completing the course in 45 to 60 minutes.

The introduction of rafting in Orhaneli has significantly increased local and foreign tourists flocking to the district. Orhaneli Mayor Ali Akyurt expressed his delight at the positive impact of rafting on tourism in the area.

Akyurt emphasized that the district's Kocasu River is an ideal location for rafting, and to cater to the influx of international visitors, the municipality has constructed bungalows and social facilities amid the surrounding forests. This additional infrastructure aims to provide a comfortable stay for foreign tourists enjoying the thrilling sport.

"Our district is traversed by the largest river in the Marmara region. We launched our rafting track in June 2021, and in just two years, we have welcomed approximately 15,000 guests and athletes from various countries, including Belgium, Germany and Kuwait. We annually host around 1,500 foreign tourists," shared Akyurt.

Enes Ankıt, the manager of the rafting facilities, explained that the track offers rafting experiences with either six-person or two-person boats along the 7-kilometer course. The cost of renting a boat is approximately TL 1,500 ($63.42) per hour.

"At the outset, we had 15 guides working at our facility, which was established through the dedicated efforts of our mayor. Over time, we increased the number to 30, with most of the guides being students," Ankıt added.

Orhaneli rafting has emerged as a remarkable attraction, providing a unique adventure experience for locals and tourists. As the district continues to invest in tourism infrastructure and promote its natural beauty, it is expected to attract even more visitors in the coming years, solidifying its reputation as a premier rafting destination in the region.